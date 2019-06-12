St. Clair Times

Mrs. Dixie Bell Kendall

Guest Book
  • "TO the Kendall Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May the..."
  • "I would like to express my deepest sympathy for your loss. ..."
    - Yvonne
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Mrs. Dixie Belle Kendall, 79, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on June 8, 2019 in Ragland. Mrs. Kendall was a member of Ragland First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Asia Kendall and Amanda (Sam) Trammell of Ragland; sons, Allan Kendall and Kevin Kendall of Ragland; Daniel (Brittany) Kendall and Shaun Kendall of Birmingham; sister, Martha Finch of Warrior; 3 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment followed at Box Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ragland First Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019
