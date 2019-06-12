Mrs. Dixie Belle Kendall, 79, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on June 8, 2019 in Ragland. Mrs. Kendall was a member of Ragland First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Asia Kendall and Amanda (Sam) Trammell of Ragland; sons, Allan Kendall and Kevin Kendall of Ragland; Daniel (Brittany) Kendall and Shaun Kendall of Birmingham; sister, Martha Finch of Warrior; 3 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment followed at Box Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ragland First Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019