Donald E. Byars, age 71, of Springville, Alabama went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Eugene and Nellie Lucille Byars. Donald is survived by his sons, Jason Byars (Amanda Maxey) and Chad Byars; grandchildren, Rayne Byars, Anna Byars, Jonathan Naoki Byars, Brooke Ingram and Cody Ingram; siblings, Allen Byars, Karen Byars, Kathy Byars Coffee (Jeff) and Chris Byars (Heather) and many loving nieces, nephews as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. From Jason and Chad - Thank you Daddy for the love, joy, laughs, cries, wisdom, prayers and the time you gave to us to share with you. You will be greatly missed.

