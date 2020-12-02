Funeral Service for Donald Ray Stewart II, age 42, will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00a.m. from Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City, AL. The family will receive friends from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Stewart passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Terry Webber. He is survived by his fiancé, Gina Marie Pearson; mother, Elaine Webber; father Donald Ray Stewart (Renee); daughter; Angelique Elaine Stewart; sisters, Cyndi Cox Johnson (Mike), Heather Stewart, Amy Nasrallah; nephew, Brady Causey; and niece, Lilly Rae. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.