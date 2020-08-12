Donald T. (Donnie) Womble, born July 20, 1957 passed away August 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, daughter, Angie Moody (Darryl), son, Chris Womble (Melissa), mothers, Mavis Battles and Frances Womble, brothers, Tim Battles (Ralphette), Rodney Battles (Kim), Mike Womble, sisters, Connie Karthaus (Fred), Carol Donaldson (Charles), Bobbie Miles, grandchildren, Paige Skinner (Mark), Zach McAuley (Marissa), Josh Womble, Tyler Womble, Alan Moody (Mary), Amanda Moody, great grands, J.B. Payton, Jasmine Payton, Jordyn, Jayden, & Bentley Turner, Ethan & Caleb Moody, Colton Thomas Skinner expected December 6, fur babies Booger, Sugar, Mango, Hunny B. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Raymond Arvil Womble and Harvis O. Battles, grandparents, Osa & Pearl Thomas and Raymond F. & Elva Mae Womble, grandson, Blake Moody. Donnie worked 9 years in law enforcement at Leeds Police Department, served on the Leeds City Council (1996-2000), served as City Manager for the City of Leeds (2001-2004). He loved his city and worked tirelessly to see it prosper. Leeds is a better place because of him. Even though he worked many jobs he could never get farming out of his blood. He was always growing something and was always proud to share his bounty with others. Donnie was an amazing man with a huge heart, always putting other before himself. He was always smiling and his smile was unforgettable. Loving his friends and family "big" as he would say was what he did best and we loved him back "big". He may not be with us but he will never be forgotten. There will be a memorial, in his honor, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have donations made to The Animal League of Birmingham in his name.

