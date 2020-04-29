Mrs. Donna Faye Moore, 56, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 23, 2020 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moore; and her mother, Sandra Webb. She is survived by her daughters, Melody Tidwell (Daniel Denton) and Chasity Isbell (Alan); father, Donald McDonald; and grandchildren, Taylor, Braxton, Zackery and Hailie Tidwell, Alana, Madelyn, Elizabeth, Kayden, Bailee and Harper Isbell; brother, Don Webb (Debbie); and her sister, Paulette Black (Wayne). Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020