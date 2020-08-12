Dorothy Faye DeShazo went to receive her final reward on Friday, August 7th, 2020. Born April 13, 1927, she was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon "Jack" and Dona "Tommie" DeShazo, brothers Robert "Bob" DeShazo and George "Pud" DeShazo. Faye is survived by her loving sister, Polly Johnson, wife of Jimmy Roy Johnson, of Leeds. Faye was a member of Bold Springs Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She received her education from Mt. Hebron Grammar School, Leeds High School, and Howard College. During her 40 year managerial career with Northwest Airlines she resided in Chicago, New York, Miami, Minneapolis, and Seattle. She retired in 1992 to her family home in Leeds. Faye was a frequent world traveler who enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a lifetime member of the Leeds Historical Society where she served on the Board of Directors. She deeply loved her very large extended family. She is remembered fondly by three generations of nieces and nephews for her generosity, tea parties, candy jar, and readiness to allow them to play dress up with her glamorous designer wardrobe. The family requests memorials be made to Bold Springs Cemetery, 2357 Montevallo Road, Leeds, AL, 35094, in lieu of flowers. A life celebration will be held in April at Bold Springs Church. Condolences can be left at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com.