Dorothy H. Long
Graveside service for Dorothy H. Long, age 90, was held on Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pell City. Mrs. Long passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Long; son, James Earl Ray; daughter, Donna Gail Ray; 3 grandchildren, Dana Payne, Brandon (Misty) Ray, Jordan (Frankie) Lambert; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Webber, Alayna Webber, Malorie Barkley, Brooklyn Staggs, Emma Murray, Cassell Ray, Calhoun Ray, Lane Lambert, Gavin Lambert, Graham Lambert; 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
