1/1
Dorothy Kabler Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Dorothy Kabler Thomas, 88, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Mrs. Thomas loved doing volunteer work. She was a member of Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church and the Roebuck Springs Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James E. Thomas; parents, Francis Earl and Pearl Kabler; brother, Earl "Sonny" Kabler; sister, Ada Esenwein; and by her twin brother, Don Kabler. She is survived by her children, Jim Thomas (Debbie), Sue Abts (Jeff), Becky Fincher (Randy) and Bill Thomas (Robyn); sister, Wilma Hum; eight grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Alex Oberneder officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilson Chapel or to the United Methodist Children's Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved