Mrs. Dorothy Kabler Thomas, 88, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Mrs. Thomas loved doing volunteer work. She was a member of Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church and the Roebuck Springs Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James E. Thomas; parents, Francis Earl and Pearl Kabler; brother, Earl "Sonny" Kabler; sister, Ada Esenwein; and by her twin brother, Don Kabler. She is survived by her children, Jim Thomas (Debbie), Sue Abts (Jeff), Becky Fincher (Randy) and Bill Thomas (Robyn); sister, Wilma Hum; eight grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Alex Oberneder officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilson Chapel or to the United Methodist Children's Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.