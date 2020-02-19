Mr. Douglas "Doug" Walker, 63, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on February 12, 2020 in Ashville. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his father, Don Walker, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Tena Walker; mother, Bennie Sue Walker; daughters, Heather (Mark) Lee and Grace (Ryan) Goodman; sons, Heath (Amanda) Walker and Jeremiah (Samantha) Loveless; brothers, Donald Ray (Cindy) Walker and Steve Walker; grandchildren, Maycie Thomas, Corbin Walker, Marlie Sue Walker, Camden Walker, Blaire Lee, Ben Lee, Brennan Grace Lee, Aiden Goodman, Allison Loveless, and Levi Loveless. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Dr. Roger White and Rev. Nicholas Gandy officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers were James "Coondog" Causey, Roger Staples, Gene Walker, Robert Ray, CJ Moore, Matt Smith, Frank Morris and Tyler Walker Ray. Honorary pallbearers were Bo Walker, Mike Bowling, and G.W. Pilkington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Backpack Buddies, c/o Vick Accounting, 7324 Leeds Parkway, Leeds, Alabama 35094 to benefit Odenville and Pell City Schools. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020