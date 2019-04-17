Dude "DJ" Waters Jr. 52 of Enoree, South Carolina, passed away April 9, 2019. Mr. Waters is survived by his Daughter, Kiana Cheyanne Waters, Sons, Colby & Dalton Waters, Brothers, Junior Waters, Rocky (Alecia) Waters & Frankie Waters, Sisters, Ruby (Charles) Nell Scott, Margaret (Michael) Ann Franklin, Donna Martin & Willie Mae (Billy) Gilley, Four Grandchildren. Mr. Waters is preceded in death by his brother Frank Waters and his Grandchild William Lewis. Mr. Waters was a member of Wattsville Freewill Baptist Church. He worked at D & W Fine Foods. He was a former police officer with the Ohatchee and Ragland Police department, he also worked at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility. Services for Mr. Waters were Wednesday April 17 at 11:00 A.M. with burial in Green Cemetery. Rev. Vint Arnold officiated. Pallbearers were Blaze Isbell, Rocky Waters, Charles Scott, Vint Arnold, Eddie Brumblow, and Joseph Chandler.
