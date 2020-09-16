Mr. Durrell Wayne "Fred" Campbell, 62, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on September 10, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Campbell attended church at Hardin's Chapel and Gray's Chapel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Cassie Campbell; sister, Patricia Kay; and brothers, Billy Joe, Ronnie, Steve and Ricky Dale Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Lorie Echols Campbell; sons, Adam Campbell (Carrie) and Justin Campbell (Kendra); grandchildren, Addie, Owen, Marleigh and Cassie Mae Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Tony Layton officiating. Interment followed at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fred Campbell Memorial Fund through Metro Bank, P.O. Box 280, Ragland, AL 35131, which will benefit the football and softball programs in Ragland. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.