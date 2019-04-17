Earl McGraw, 76 of Pell City, passed on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Celebration of Life Service was 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9,2019 at Bloominglight Baptist Church, Pastor Nathaniel Ashley, Officiated. Interment followed at Robinson Chapel Cemetery. Family received friends on Friday, February 8 from 7-8p.m at the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Earl leaves those to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of over 54 years, Nolia McGraw; six children, Cornelia Gover, Vincent, AL, Clarissa McGraw, Birmingham, AL, Brigitte McGraw, Vincent, AL, Worshunda (Orandaryl) Collins, Lincoln, AL, Victor (Tamiko) Ragland, Atlanta, GA, Terror Ragland, Lincoln, AL; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Bettye Fomby, Lincoln, AL; mother-in-law, Bernice Gover, Pell City, AL; sister-in-law, Mary Ezell, Los Angeles, CA; brothers-in-law, L. C. Gover, James Gover, both of Pell City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, 1716 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL 35125 205-814-0432 "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 17, 2019