Earnest Harrel Edwards (Leeds) passed away at Bill Nichols VA Home in Alexander City on December 9, 2019, at the age of 96. Harrel is preceded by his wife Mary Catherine Myers Edwards and siblings James Tommy, Edgar Fred (Jabbo), Willie Earl (Bill), Ora Lennie Edwards-Eves, Burnice Telete Edwards-Mize, Benjamin Ralph, InaBell Eugina Edwards-Forman (Mable), Robert Lee (Bud), Eva May, Walter Casey, Mary Anne, Albert Ray, and Bobbie Jean. Harrel is remembered by his loving daughter Susan Catherine Edwards Legvold (Sam) of Wetumpka, AL, grandchildren Mary Catherine Nobles (Timothy) and Sally Caine Leathers, and great grandson Lydon James Nobles. Harrel was born at home on August 20, 1923, to parents Irene McLaughlin and James Bennet Edwards. He attended Odenville High School and entered the US Navy in 1943. He served during WWII and the Korean War. He worked on the Frisco Railway and retired after 30 years from the BNSF Railway. Harrel was a longtime member of Cahaba United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid reader. He grew the best garden in the world, if you asked his grandchildren, and loved maintaining his property and home. Visitation was held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cahaba United Methodist Church beginning at 1:00PM. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cahaba United Methodist Church at 2:00PM with burial following at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cahaba United Methodist Church. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 18, 2019