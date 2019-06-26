Earnestine B. Lackey, age 93, of Moody, AL passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, A. G. Lackey. Mrs. Lackey is survived by her daughter, Linda; son, Steve; sisters Esther Lou Duval and Olen B. McCollum; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 beginning at 12 noon. Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services. Visit on online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019