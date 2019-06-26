St. Clair Times

Earnestine B. Lackey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earnestine B. Lackey.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Obituary
Send Flowers

Earnestine B. Lackey, age 93, of Moody, AL passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, A. G. Lackey. Mrs. Lackey is survived by her daughter, Linda; son, Steve; sisters Esther Lou Duval and Olen B. McCollum; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 beginning at 12 noon. Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services. Visit on online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon