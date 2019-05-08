It is with great sadness that the family of Edgar L. Lawrence III (Uncle Eddie) announces his passing on May 5th, 2019, at the age of 73. Eddie was a long time native of Pell City and Riverside area. Eddie started in construction in the early 1970's by first developing the area of farmland near Logan Martin Lake in the Mays Bend area. He continued with many construction projects that will continue to be a part of the Logan Martin Lake area. As Pell City grew, Eddie opened other businesses to an ever-growing weekend recreational destination. He leaves a lasting imprint of his creativity and ingenuity that will be missed by all who remember him. He will be lovingly remembered by wife, Teresa, daughter Barbara (Barry) L. Watkins, grandchildren Courtney (Andrew) Britt, Alexander Raynard, Joshua Watkins, Matthew Watkins, two great grandchildren Oliver and Owen, brother William (Nancy) Lawrence, sister Deborah (Thomas) Tiffin, and mother Martha P. Lawrence. He is preceded in death by father Edgar L. Lawrence Jr. Visitation in memory of Eddie will be on May 11th, 2019, from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. A private family graveside will follow. The family has asked that any donations be given to in remembrance of Eddie. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 8, 2019