Edmon Vincent, age 82, born on November 21, 1936, passed away September 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine, sons, Edmon H. Vincent, Jr. Jeremy Vincent (Candy), daughter Kay Brasher (Gary), granddaughter, Jessica Brasher, his faithful companion, Chipper, his brother, Johnny Marvin Vincent, Jr. and 4 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. He was a member of IBEW Local 136 for 65 years and a member of Leeds First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Mr. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, John & Lucile Vincent, brother, Stanley Vincent, and granddaughter Jennifer Brasher. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in his memory.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 2, 2019