Mrs. Edna Mae Jett of Ashville Al. passed away on October 6, 2019 in Birmingham Al. She was 86 years of age. Mrs. Jett was a member of Greensport Baptist Church in Ashville where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene R. Jett, a daughter Brenda Kay Gray, and 3 sons, Danny, Jerry, and Steve Jett. Mrs. Jett is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hallmark (Mike), son, Tommy Jett (Mary Jo), thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Greesport Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Billy Hunt will be officiating The family will receive friends Thursday October 10, 2019 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm at the church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019