Edna Tipton Peters, age 74, of Odenville, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Frank Peters; daughter, Christi Parson; brothers, Wallace Tipton, Phillip Tipton, Bobby Tipton, Hubert Tipton and Michael Tipton; grandchildren, Maverick Parsons and Shianne Parsons; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home beginning at 3:00PM with burial following at Forest Crest Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 12, 2020
