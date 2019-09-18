|
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life for Mr. Edward Frank McLain, age 70 of Lineville, AL was 1:00p.m Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 188 Oak Grove Rd Lineville, Al 36266 Rev. Shirleen Harvey, Officiated and Pastor, Rev. David Staples, Eulogist. Interment was at Lineville Community Cemetery. Edward Frank McLain was born August 25, 1949 in Clay County, Alabama to the late Ora D. Lindsey and Johnny Frank McLain. Edward received his education in the Clay County School System, graduating as Valedictorian from the Clay County Training School, Class of 1967. He received Christ at a young age and united with Bethlehem United Methodist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. D. I. Kirk. After high school, Edward enlisted in the United States Navy where he spent 20 years in service until retirement and honorable discharge. Afterwards, he spent the majority of his time reading whatever he could get his hands on to read from novels to newspapers to anything that had print. He favorite novels were Westerns novels by Louis L'Amour. Edward departed this earthly life on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gary, Manasseh and Donny Earl. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Ingria Chester, Thwarnius Chester, both of Albany, GA; brothers, Alvin Lindsey, Pittsburgh, PA, Shelly (Peggy) McLain, Franklin (Barbara) McLain, both of Anniston, AL, Samuel McLain, Atlanta, GA; sisters, Diane McLain, Anniston, AL, Cleester (Anthony) Burdell, Oxford, AL; aunts, Margaret McLain, Catherine McLain, Dottie McLain, Delia (Ronnie) Boyd, Joe Catherine Lindsey, Virginia Lindsey, all of Lineville, AL; uncles, Jimmy (Bonnie) Barker, Henry Clay Lindsey, both of Lineville, AL, Dennis Ray Lindsey, Nolan Lindsey, Olester McLain, all of Pittsburgh, PA, Tony (Mary) McLain, Wadley, AL; special sister/cousin, Maudie Wood, Lineville, AL; special friend, Larry Bishop, Lineville, AL; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." http://www.adams-buggs.com 205-814-0432.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 18, 2019
