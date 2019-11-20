Mrs. Elaine Monroe Husted, 65, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 7, 2019 in Pell City. Mrs. Husted was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Monroe; brother, Jim Monroe; and by her sisters, Susie Burl and Betty Brown. She is survived by her husband, Gene Husted; daughter, Chantel S. Husted; son, Corey Schultheiss; sister, Carolyn Leehigh; brother, Gene Monroe; and by a grandson, Jax Schultheiss. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bruno Cancer Center. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 20, 2019