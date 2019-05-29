Mrs. Elizabeth Yvonne Williams, 60, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on May 24, 2019 in Ragland. Mrs. Williams was the former manager of the garden center at WalMart in Pell City with 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Lee Williams. She is survived by her husband, James Rocco; daughter, Michaella Hoss; son, Sam Manly (Lara); sister, Kathy Whitehead (William); brothers, Mason Dunn (Cindy) and John Dunn (Sherry); grandchildren, Gabbie Manly, Samantha Manly, Triston Manly, Hailey Hoss, Macy Hoss, Cash Bearden, Brentley Cox, Lily Cox, Lee Cox and Lake Cox. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Pastor Bruce Copeland officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 29, 2019