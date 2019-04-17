Mrs. Ella Pearl Henderson, 85, of Ragland passed away on April 14, 2019 in Cook Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Henderson. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Alan) Howard and Cheryl (Johnny) Gregg; son, Steve Henderson; sisters, Sandra Hollis and Addis Sims; brother, Carl Jones; grandchildren, Jeremy Henderson, Riley Henderson, Erien Henderson, April Streety, and Julie Patterson; and six great-grandchildren. The funeral Service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home with Rev. Ives Harris officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 17, 2019