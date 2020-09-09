1/1
Elton Nelson
Elton Nelson, age 84, from Cullman, AL went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Sept. 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his dad, Robert Nelson; mother, Maggie Nelson; son, Matthew Nelson; sisters, Lillian, Louise, Lucille, Gurthie, Mary Edith and Bertha; brothers, Robert "Buddy" and Edward. He is survived by his daughters, Alecia Boshell (Ricky), Angela Cotton (Earnie), son, Scott Nelson (Debbie); grandsons, Lee, Michael, Brandon, Austin, Alex and Ben; granddaughters, Shaunee, Charish, Andrea and Ling; 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Elton was a member of the US Air Force during the Korean conflict, and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Cullman. He ministered at the Vacca Campus, Alabama Dept. of Youth Services in Birmingham for 38 years, holding church services at the juvenile correction facility for 12-17 year olds. Elton was a master mechanic and retired from Cowin Equipment, and formerly owned King Motor and Electric in Birmingham. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the caring staff at the Colonel Robert L Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, the VA Hospital in Birmingham, and his sitter, Camilla. A funeral service was held at Ridout's Gardendale Chapel, 2029 Decatur Hwy in Gardendale on Wednesday, Sept. 9th at 2pm. Burial followed in Oakwood Memorial Gardens. Ricky Boshell and Patrick Diggs officiated.

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
2029 Decatur Highway
Gardendale, AL 35071
2056316252
