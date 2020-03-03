Mrs. Emily Ola Maddox, 90, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 28, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley B. Maddox, and by two granddaughters, Suzanne Maddox and Kristin Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Sue (Melvin) Barber; sons, Bobby W. (Susan) Maddox and Jackie D. (Tina) Maddox; grandchildren, Sheri Atchley, Kristi Koons, Jeremy Maddox, Kim Cox, and DeOwen Maddox; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Rev. Alan Crump and Rev. Ken Maddox officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Riverside, Alabama. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 3, 2020