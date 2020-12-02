Mrs. Etta Lou Edgeworth, 75, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 22, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Edgeworth was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church and was a retired seamstress for Pell City Cleaners. She was a wonderful cook, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Edgeworth; parents, Willie Edward and Mary Etta Williams; brothers, Billy Wayne, David Eugene, John Edward and Larry Zane Williams; and a sister, Sherry Dianne Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Billy) Adams and Tammy (Duane) Hollis; son, Roger (Jodi) Edgeworth; sister, Wanda Tray; grandchildren, Joe (Tara) Hollis, Luke Hollis, Josh Hollis, Kaysie (Joey) Watson, Scotty (Amber) Edgeworth, Michael (Laura) Adams, Chris (Amanda) Adams, Ayla (Patrick) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Mallorie and Grant Martinez, Braxton and Brooklynn Watson, Brantley and Bryson Edgeworth, Addi Adams, Conner and Kyra Adams, Elijah and Lilian Bailey. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Bill Ayres and Bro. Jacky Connell officiating. Interment followed at Williams Family Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.