1/1
Eva Patricia "Pat" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for Eva Patricia "Pat" White, age 75, was held Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. Interment followed at Macedonia Cemetery in Ragland. Ms. White passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Hulon Lynn White; brother, Clayton Helton; sister, Beverly Ann Echols; parents, James & Eva Helton. She is survived by her special friend, Bill Wise; 2 sons, Richard (Chanda) Lovell, Tim Lovell; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Johns; 9 grandchildren, Brittany (Jeffrey) Moses, Hope & Keegan Johns, Madison Lovell, Leah (Colby) Carlisle, Patrick (Marlen) Pettus, Taylor Lovell, Skylar Pippin, Mason Pippin; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces & nephews. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for extensive carpentry skills and for her amazing sewing and quilting talents. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved