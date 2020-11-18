Funeral Service for Eva Patricia "Pat" White, age 75, was held Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. Interment followed at Macedonia Cemetery in Ragland. Ms. White passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Hulon Lynn White; brother, Clayton Helton; sister, Beverly Ann Echols; parents, James & Eva Helton. She is survived by her special friend, Bill Wise; 2 sons, Richard (Chanda) Lovell, Tim Lovell; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Johns; 9 grandchildren, Brittany (Jeffrey) Moses, Hope & Keegan Johns, Madison Lovell, Leah (Colby) Carlisle, Patrick (Marlen) Pettus, Taylor Lovell, Skylar Pippin, Mason Pippin; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces & nephews. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for extensive carpentry skills and for her amazing sewing and quilting talents. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
