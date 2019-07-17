Fay Sydney (Horton) passed away on Monday, July 8 2019. She was born on November 25, 1934. Fay lived in St Clair County for 11 years. She retired from the post office in 1995, and traveled extensively with her husband Paul. They played golf in 49 of the 50 States. She enjoyed drawing, painting, sculpting, gardening, cooking. She was everybody's Mother. Fay is survived by her brother, Stanley Horton; her brother-in-Law, Joseph Sypniewski; her daughter Joan Cottrell; her son John Sydney; a granddaughter, Jocelyn Cottrell and a grandson, Jeremy Sydney.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 17, 2019