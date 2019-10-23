Mrs. Faye Jeanette White, 84, of Riverside, Alabama passed away on October 19, 2019 in Riverside. Mrs. White was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence White, and her parents, Stately Dewitt and Cheally McCrary Thomas. She is survived by her 3 sons, Dennis White (Bonnie) of Riverside, Ricky White (Ann) and Jeff White (Mary), both of Pell City; sister, Elizabeth Starnes of Moody; brother, Wayne Thomas of Odenville; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Bobby Parker and Bro. Greg Tankersly officiating. Interment followed at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 23, 2019