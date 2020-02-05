Mr. Finas Newton "Junior" Cowan, Jr., 76, of Ragland passed away on January 29, 2020 in Ragland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Finas and Flora Cowan; sisters, Peggy Ensley, Betty Smith, Lillian Chandler, and Carolyn Bowman; and brother, Wendell Cowan. Mr. Cowan is survived by his wife, Sarah Cowan; daughter, Darlene Rose (Jason); sisters, Alma Roan and Mary Echols; brother, Herman Cowan (Frances); and grandchildren, Peyton, Summer, and Brandon Rose. The graveside service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wayne Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Kidney Foundation, 265 Riverchase Parkway East Suite 106, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020