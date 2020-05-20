Finus Max Taylor Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Finus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Finus Max Taylor Sr. of Ragland, Alabama passed away May 18. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 21st at 12:30 P.M. in Macedonia cemetery in Ragland, AL. Bro. Jonathan Gulledge will be officiating. Mr. Taylor was a member of The House of Prayer. He was also a army veteran of the Korean war where he received the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Patty N. Taylor and his son, Finus Max Taylor Jr. (Jackie) Grandsons; Wade Crockett Taylor and Luke Brooks. Granddaughters; Ashley Ryan Brantley (Jacob), Casey Brooks and Christa Brooks. Great Grandchildren Isabella Sawyer Brantley and Jentry Shan Brantley. Many nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; James Pickens Taylor and Ludie Pate Taylor, his infant son & daughter Teresa Ann Brooks (Bill), Brothers; Carl, James and Maurice, Sisters; Amy Inez Vaughn (Ralph), Ora Patterson (Warren) and Betty Jean Lilly (Cliff) Nephews; Robert Vaughn, Gene Vaughn, Bobby Lee Taylor and Finus Clifton Lilly. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama will conduct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Macedonia cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved