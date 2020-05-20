Mr. Finus Max Taylor Sr. of Ragland, Alabama passed away May 18. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 21st at 12:30 P.M. in Macedonia cemetery in Ragland, AL. Bro. Jonathan Gulledge will be officiating. Mr. Taylor was a member of The House of Prayer. He was also a army veteran of the Korean war where he received the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Patty N. Taylor and his son, Finus Max Taylor Jr. (Jackie) Grandsons; Wade Crockett Taylor and Luke Brooks. Granddaughters; Ashley Ryan Brantley (Jacob), Casey Brooks and Christa Brooks. Great Grandchildren Isabella Sawyer Brantley and Jentry Shan Brantley. Many nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; James Pickens Taylor and Ludie Pate Taylor, his infant son & daughter Teresa Ann Brooks (Bill), Brothers; Carl, James and Maurice, Sisters; Amy Inez Vaughn (Ralph), Ora Patterson (Warren) and Betty Jean Lilly (Cliff) Nephews; Robert Vaughn, Gene Vaughn, Bobby Lee Taylor and Finus Clifton Lilly. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama will conduct the service.

