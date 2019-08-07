Floyd Kenneth Hodges, age 92 passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Willie Hodges; daughter, Dawn Hodges; brother, James (Mutt) Hodges; sisters, Virginia (Toots) Miller, Jean Gann, Jerri Craig; parents, James and Esme Hodges. He is survived by his son, Billy Hodges; daughter, Dianne Hodges Bowman; grandchildren, Traci Martin (Jason), Craig Bowman, Jeremy Bowman; great-grandchildren, Taylor Bowman, Zaclyn Bowman, David Culverhouse, Zachary Culverhouse. great-great granddaughter, Crimson Ann Culverhouse. A funeral service was held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 3:00PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds, Alabama. Burial was in Branchville Cemetery in Odenville, Alabama. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 7, 2019