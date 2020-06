Mrs. Frances Lucille Moore, 71, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on May 26, 2020 in Ashville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Moore; parents, Otis and Bessie Lee; five brothers and a sister. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Martin (Roy) and Bonnie Kennedy; sons, Danny Moore and Jimmy Wayne Moore; sister, Brenda Nolin; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.