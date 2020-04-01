Frances Marie Newton Compton passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Frances was the beloved wife of the late Fred Robert (Bob) Compton Sr. of Leeds, AL. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Gilbert & Mary E.(Arley Mize) Newton. Frances leaves behind her loving children Carol (Jody) Welbourne, Fred Robert Compton Jr., David E. Compton and Susann (Dale) Hughey. Her beloved daughter Marie Elizabeth Compton passed before her. Frances also leaves her grandchildren who she was very proud of, Eddie (Lisa) Welbourne, Tess (Dennis) Jordan, Genae Welbourne Jordan, Brandy (Sammy) Glasglow, Robyn (Heath) Thompson, Robert (Ve'Asia) Compton, and a passel of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Frances will be missed by her siblings, Maudie Whiddon, Gloria (Harold) Simmons & Mary Jo Walker and sisters-in-law, Fay Newton & Nell Newton. Her brothers Danny Newton and Charles Newton, and sister Ruth Whitmire proceeded her in death. She leaves behind so very many nieces and nephews and their families as well as many cousins and friends. Frances had a prolonged illness but never forgot the people she loved and cared for through the years. There was a simple graveside service at Liberty Cemetery in Branchville on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM.