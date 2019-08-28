A Celebration of Life for Frankie "Ma" Hannah Hughes, age 76, of Cook Springs, will be held Friday, August 30 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, James Randall Hughes; daughter, Tammy Hughes Lee (Mike), grandchildren, Amanda Moses (Brody), Brandon Chase Lee, Melissa Hughes (Dustin), Dylan Hughes, Lindsey Hughes, Trey Finn; and seven great-grandchildren. Ms. Hughes passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, James Ray Hughes; step-sons, Anthony Ray Hughes and Mark Randel Hughes-Rucker; and two sisters and one brother. Ms. Hughes was a life-long resident of Cook Springs and retired from United Chair. She was an avid reader. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Condolences may be offered to the Hughes family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019