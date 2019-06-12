Mrs. Gail Patricia Cambron, 81, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 6, 2019 in Pell City. Mrs Cambron was a member of Broken Arrow Baptist Church. She was a retired welder from United Chair Company with 32 years of service. She was a godly woman who was a wonderful mother and who was deeply loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Moses, and her brother, Harold Moses. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Cambron; daughter, Regina Nelon of Pell City; sons, Ricky Cambron of Ohatchee and David Cambron of Pell City; sister, Joy Dodd of Ragland; brother, Tony Moses of Ragland; eight grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Ted St. John officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019