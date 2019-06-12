St. Clair Times

Mrs. Gail Patricia Cambron

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Gail Patricia Cambron.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Gail Patricia Cambron, 81, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 6, 2019 in Pell City. Mrs Cambron was a member of Broken Arrow Baptist Church. She was a retired welder from United Chair Company with 32 years of service. She was a godly woman who was a wonderful mother and who was deeply loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Moses, and her brother, Harold Moses. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Cambron; daughter, Regina Nelon of Pell City; sons, Ricky Cambron of Ohatchee and David Cambron of Pell City; sister, Joy Dodd of Ragland; brother, Tony Moses of Ragland; eight grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Ted St. John officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.