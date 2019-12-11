St. Clair Times

Mr. Garvin Clarence "Sonny" Horsley, 84, of Ranburne, Alabama passed away on December 8, 2019 in Ranburne. Mr. Horsley was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Horsley; son, Terry Horsley; and a daughter, Debra Horsley. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Walden, Laura Harris (Brian), Sheila Shockley (Donald), Bonnie White (Dennis), Brenda Haynes (Jimmy) and Patsy Banks; sons, Bobby Lynn Horsley and Donald Horsley (Brenda); 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Harris, Brenda Truesdale (Rodney), Donna Alexander (J.C.), Betty Day ((Alvin) and Sharon Horsley; brothers, Lamar Horsley and Jerry Horsley (Vicki); and daughter-in-law, Christine Horsley. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with the Rev. Jonathan Gulledge officiating. Interment followed at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery in Margaret. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
