Dr. Gary A. Landis, age 82, passed away July 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Donna Landis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Landis; son, Dr. Eric (Marly) Landis, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughter, Lori Landis, of Seminole, Florida; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Lucy Landis; and sister, Janis Crawford. He received his undergraduate degrees from Kent State University and received his doctorate from the University of Alabama. He was self-employed as a manufacturing systems consultant and educator. He owned and operated Landis Antique Mall for 30 years and was well-known for collecting antique clocks. He served on the Board of Directors of the International Association for Watch and Clock Collectors. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private graveside service in Vienna, Ohio. Condolences may be offered to the Landis family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City.