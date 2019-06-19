Gary "Buddy" Moore, 55 of Rome, GA, formerly Pell City, passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Celebration of Life Service was Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Cropwell, Rev. Daniel I. Johnson, Pastor, Bishop Donald Gover, Sr., Eulogist. Interment followed at Robinson Chapel Cemetery. Family received friends Monday, June the 17th at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel. He is survived by his daughter, Sharmaine Moore; grandchildren, Silas Ashley, Anthony Kimbrough, all of Anniston, AL; father, Robert Moore, Sr., Youngstown, OH; siblings, Christopher (Kimberly) Moore, Ragland, AL, Robert (Lizette) Moore, Jr., Franklin, TN, Margarite Moore, Talladega, AL, LaKecia Brown, Youngstown, OH; special friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" 1716 Cogswell Ave., Pell City, AL 35125 office- 205-814-0432 www.adams-buggs.com
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019