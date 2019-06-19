St. Clair Times

Gary "Buddy" Moore

Gary "Buddy" Moore, 55 of Rome, GA, formerly Pell City, passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Celebration of Life Service was Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Cropwell, Rev. Daniel I. Johnson, Pastor, Bishop Donald Gover, Sr., Eulogist. Interment followed at Robinson Chapel Cemetery. Family received friends Monday, June the 17th at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel. He is survived by his daughter, Sharmaine Moore; grandchildren, Silas Ashley, Anthony Kimbrough, all of Anniston, AL; father, Robert Moore, Sr., Youngstown, OH; siblings, Christopher (Kimberly) Moore, Ragland, AL, Robert (Lizette) Moore, Jr., Franklin, TN, Margarite Moore, Talladega, AL, LaKecia Brown, Youngstown, OH; special friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" 1716 Cogswell Ave., Pell City, AL 35125 office- 205-814-0432 www.adams-buggs.com
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019
