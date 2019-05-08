Gary R Deason, age 75, of Trussville, AL passed away April 30, 2019. Gary retired from United Chair after 39 years of service. He also worked for Samsonite for 5 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Deason; sons, Ray Deason (Deborah) and Glenn Deason (Kristy); daughter, Pebbles Deason; and grandchildren, Tyler Deason, Jordan Deason (Ashley), Hayden Deason, Todd Deason, and Payton Deason. A reception of friends was held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds Chapel. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on May 8, 2019