Mr. Gay Ward Kitchens, 75, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on March 9, 2020 in Birmingham. Mr. Kitchens was a member of Freedom Resurection Outreach. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and poultry farmer. He is survived by his wife, Opal Kitchens; daughter, Wendy Watson (Rex); sisters, Pam, Charlene and Sharon; brother, W.G.; special god son, Kenny Owen; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with Bro. James Eason officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 11, 2020