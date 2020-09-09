Gene Castleberry, 84 of Pell City, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Castleberry, 2 sons, Darryl Castleberry (Christy) and Michael Castleberry (Patty), 5 grandchildren, Dale Castleberry (Meredith), Vincent Castleberry, Courtney Castleberry, Courtney Hobson (Joel), Gavin Ritch, and Jacob Ritch, and 2 great grandchildren, Brinley Masters and Sailor Hobson. Services for Mr. Castleberry were Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a visitation from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM with the chapel service beginning at 2:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama 35094. Burial was private family. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds, Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store