Gene Castleberry, 84 of Pell City, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Castleberry, 2 sons, Darryl Castleberry (Christy) and Michael Castleberry (Patty), 5 grandchildren, Dale Castleberry (Meredith), Vincent Castleberry, Courtney Castleberry, Courtney Hobson (Joel), Gavin Ritch, and Jacob Ritch, and 2 great grandchildren, Brinley Masters and Sailor Hobson. Services for Mr. Castleberry were Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a visitation from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM with the chapel service beginning at 2:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama 35094. Burial was private family. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 9, 2020.