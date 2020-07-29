Mr. George L. Hawkins, 86, of Ragland, Alabama passed away July 20, 2020 in Helena, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hughel H. and Carrie Maudie Hawkins; Brothers, Ray and James Hawkins. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine Fambrough Hawkins; sister Sue McEwen of Ragland; son, Steve Hawkins (Michele) of Eufaula; daughters, Christy Mann (Bill) of Helena; Carrie Gulledge (Natalie) of Pell City; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and Oliver, the family dog. Mr. Hawkins was born in Ragland, Alabama to Hughel H. and Carrie Maudie Hawkins on December 26, 1933. He graduated from Ragland School in 1952 and went on to a successful forty-two year career with CSX Transportation, working throughout the Southeast to specifically include: Tampa, FL, Cedartown, GA and Talladega, AL. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, history, farming, raising cattle, boating, water sports, deep sea fishing, tennis and University of Alabama Athletics. The funeral service was held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, Alabama with the Rev. Douglas Ford officiating. Interment followed at the Hardin's Chapel Bible Church Cemetery in Ragland, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: Amedisys Hospice Foundation in Memory of George Hawkins or in Honor of the Amedisys Homewood Hospice Staff www.amedisys.com/userfiles/Amedisys-Foundation-Special%20NeedsForm.pdf
or Hardin's Chapel Bible Church Cemetery Fund, 7704 AL Hwy 144 Ragland, AL 35131. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements were coordinated by Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, Alabama. Due to the current pandemic, the family requested that service attendees adhered to the State of Alabama's facemask order for both services.