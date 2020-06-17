George R. Creasman Jr., age 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, George R. Creasman Sr.; grandmother, Ebbey McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Creasman; sons, Johnathan Creasman (Samantha) and Jeffrey Butcher; daughters, Mary-Casper Creasman, Sandy Mardant (John) and Melissa Butcher; mother, D. Catherine Creasman; sister, Jennifer Keith; grandchildren, Amber Vines (Clayton), Jessica Dilley, Chloe Black, Joseph Black, Abigail Jackson, and Kitriana Creasman; great-grandchild, Ryder Vines. A funeral service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, AL. Burial was at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "The George Creasman Music Ministry Fund" at World Victory Church at 615 Park Avenue Moody, AL. 35004 or text WWJD to 866-878-9953.

