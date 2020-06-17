George R. Creasman Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Creasman Jr., age 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, George R. Creasman Sr.; grandmother, Ebbey McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Creasman; sons, Johnathan Creasman (Samantha) and Jeffrey Butcher; daughters, Mary-Casper Creasman, Sandy Mardant (John) and Melissa Butcher; mother, D. Catherine Creasman; sister, Jennifer Keith; grandchildren, Amber Vines (Clayton), Jessica Dilley, Chloe Black, Joseph Black, Abigail Jackson, and Kitriana Creasman; great-grandchild, Ryder Vines. A funeral service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, AL. Burial was at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "The George Creasman Music Ministry Fund" at World Victory Church at 615 Park Avenue Moody, AL. 35004 or text WWJD to 866-878-9953.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved