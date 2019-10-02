St. Clair Times

George Thomas "Tom" Nail

Obituary
George Thomas "Tom" Nail, age 84 of Leeds, AL passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and employed at Fuller Supply Company for 37 years. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine Davis Nail; daughters, Vicki Thornburg (Paul) and Leticia Newton (Bob); sister, Cheryl Sadlo; grandchildren, Steven (Amy) and Brian Castello (Nicole), Justin (Jessica) and Katie Newton; great grandchildren, Lily, Addisyn, Karis, and Amelie Castello, Ruby Newton, Brooklynn and Emma Reed. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 1:00PM. Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds at 2:00PM with burial following at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 2, 2019
