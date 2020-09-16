Mr. George Van Peace, 75, of Ashville, AL passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. Greg Ashley officiating. Burial followed at Ashville City Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services. Mr. Peace was a native of Ashville and a longtime resident of Austell, Georgia. He was a retired bindery machine operator after 40 years of service. He was a hot rod enthusiast and enjoyed wood working. Those preceding him in death was his wife, Lola Marie Peace; son, Derick Pressley; parents, Olive and Edgar Peace; brother, Norman Peace and nephew, Donald Peace. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Head; grandchildren, Misty (John) House; Amanda Pressley and Dalton Pressley; great grandchildren, Grayson, Derick and William; brother, Howell Peace and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Roger Scott Peace, John House, Keith Bowers, Skylor Strickland, Glenn Gaines, Barry Smith and Greg Smith. Special thanks is extended to his nephew, Roger Peace. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com