Funeral Service for Georgianna "Gerry" Warner, age 86, will be Saturday, June 22 at Noon from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home. Ms. Warner passed away June 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Warner, Jr.; and her daughter, Linda Grenon. She was a loving member of Stemley Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone. If you knew her you loved her….if you didn't know her she still loved you anyway. She had the ability to see good in everyone. She is survived by 2 sons, Harold (Nancy) Warner, III, Richard (Joni) Warner; daughter, Catherine Weatherspoon; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Condolences may be offered to the Warner family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019