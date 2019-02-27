Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Mack "Jerry" Freeman. View Sign

Gerald "Jerry" Mack Freeman, 71, of Odenville, Alabama, after a long illness, passed away on February 13, 2019, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Jerry graduated from Odenville High School in 1965. He completed a bachelor's degree in English at UAB and briefly taught English at Ensley High School before pursuing a career in Law. After graduating from the Birmingham School of Law in 1980, he returned to St. Clair County where he built a home on his family's 40-acre farm and established a successful law practice in Moody, Alabama. A true Renaissance man, Jerry received his pilot's license and captain's license, was a drummer and guitarist, and black-belted in Kung Fu. His deep curiosity and passion for nature, culture, and people drew him to a life-long pursuit of world traveling and sailing. Jerry was an environmentalist, who cared deeply about preserving the natural world. He was passionate about music, art, film, science, literature, and writing, and was an avid reader. Jerry was a formidable opponent and competitor in the games of chess, pool, and tennis. He served in the coast guard, naval and army reserves. Jerry had an entrepreneurial spirit with a good eye for business. He lived a rich and generous life. He was at most peace when out on his sailboat in Mobile Bay, with a bourbon and a good piece of music playing in the background, surrounded by people he loved. Jerry was defined by humility, humor, generosity, intellect, wit, sentimentality, and compassion. Friends and family alike were drawn to his character and genuine demeanor, resulting in a great many people who considered him to be a "best friend." But, aside from the many qualities and attributes that defined Jerry, above all else he was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, and friend. Jerry is survived by his wife Karen Freeman of 40 years, daughter Emily Freeman (Josh Sawyer), son Colbert Freeman, sister Judy Ricci (Dave Ricci), and numerous other family and friends. Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 27, 2019

