Mr. Gerald Michael Phillips, 61, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on October 14, 2019 in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Louise Phillips, brothers Jerry Phillips and Robert Phillips, and his sister, Martha Ann Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Jane Phillips; son, Michael Phillips (Hope); daughter, Tiffany Campbell (Chris); grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Megan, Andrea, Haley and Tessa; and a great-granddaughter, Miracle. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Tony Layton officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 16, 2019