Gerald Thomas Lewis, Sr., age 82 of Margaret, Alabama passed away on Thursday January 30th. Funeral services were held on Monday February 3rd at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Moody with Brother Brad Mosely officiating. Burial followed at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Trussville , Al. Mr. Lewis served in the United States Army. He worked as a salesman in the trucking industry for over 25 years finishing his career as a salesman at Long Lewis Ford. Mr. Lewis was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Moody and served as a deacon for many years. Mr . Lewis also was very active at Centerpoint ballpark and Hewitt Trussville High School Athletics during his children's time there. Mr.Lewis was preceded in death by his parents William Byron and Zelma Lucille Lewis, sisters Juanita Hagen and Barbara Hawkins, and brother Bill Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sybil Lewis. Sons Tommy (Lynn), Mark (Regina), grandchildren Ashley (Daniel), Will (Alex), Victoria (Haley), and Bryce, great grandchildren Avery and Liam, and brother Bobby. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Moody.