Gertrude "Lee" Baswell, 76, of Silsbee, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Steubenville, OH August 12, 1942. Lee was a homemaker who loved crafts and tending to her yard. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She couldn't ever do enough for people. She was a loving woman who devoted her life to her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Lee is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Margaret Barrett; brother, Tommy Barrett; daughter, Becky Moore; grandchildren, Veronica Grider, and Erik Carlton. Lee is survived by her son, Andy Baswell and wife, Shiela of AL; daughters, Margaret Cox and spouse, Tommy of LA; Vicky Carlton and husband, Scott of Silsbee, and Donna Heufelder and husband, Chris of Silsbee; grandchildren, Kash Cox, Toby Cox, Nicholas Cox, Crystal Barlow, Steven Baswell, Amber Andersen, Danielle Mills, Tyler Grider, Ben Grider, Elizabeth Ganey, Abby Heufelder, Halle Heufelder, and Caitlyn Heufelder; 17 great-grandchildren, Curtis, Emily, Ethan, Nathan, Ally, Dominic, Draven, Angel, Grace, Colby, Zoe, Breonna, Sage, Trevor, Scooter, Brian, and Alexis; siblings, Louie Barrett, Eddy Barrett, Johnny Barrett, Danny Barrett, Spence Barrett, Joann Baker, and Betty Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Farmer Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chris Kirkendall. Farmer Funeral Home, 415 North 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas 77656, 409-385-2828 Published in St. Clair Times on May 8, 2019

